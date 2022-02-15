Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Vacation
Celebrity couples

Chris Hemsworth shares a picture of wife Elsa Pataky with ‘someone’ else and wishes them well

Please leave it to the actor to share a hilarious Valentine’s Day post

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Please leave it to Chris Hemsworth to share a hilarious Valentine’s Day post. The actor took to social media to wish his wife, Elsa Pataky, the best with her other “love.” Hemsworth shared a picture of Elsa kissing a kangaroo. “Happy valentines babe, I wish the two of you many more happy moments like this,” he captioned the image.

Pataky also dedicated a few words to the love of her life. “Always and forever!! @chrishemsworth, happy valentine’s day!” the star wrote alongside images of them two.

As we previously reported, over the past few weeks, the couple was spotted in London, spending time together and going on night strolls and ice cream dates.

Related

Serena Williams is impressed by Chris Hemsworth’s son and his bow and arrow skills

Elsa Pataky shares a photo of Chris Hemsworth being attacked by their kids

Chris Hemsworth shares photo of his ripped arms

Chris Hemsworth has several projects under development, all of which are physically demanding. He is set to continue his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is working on a Netflix action series of films titled Extraction.

Another exciting project comming up is a biopic of wrestling star Hulk Hogan. In preparation for these roles, the actor has gained an impressive amount of muscle, and has been documenting his process on Instagram.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more