Chris Hemsworth shares a picture of wife Elsa Pataky with ‘someone’ else and wishes them well

Please leave it to Chris Hemsworth to share a hilarious Valentine’s Day post. The actor took to social media to wish his wife, Elsa Pataky, the best with her other “love.” Hemsworth shared a picture of Elsa kissing a kangaroo. “Happy valentines babe, I wish the two of you many more happy moments like this,” he captioned the image.

Pataky also dedicated a few words to the love of her life. “Always and forever!! @chrishemsworth, happy valentine’s day!” the star wrote alongside images of them two.

As we previously reported, over the past few weeks, the couple was spotted in London, spending time together and going on night strolls and ice cream dates.

Chris Hemsworth has several projects under development, all of which are physically demanding. He is set to continue his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is working on a Netflix action series of films titled Extraction.