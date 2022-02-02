Elsa Pataky shares a photo of Chris Hemsworth being attacked by their kids

Elsa Pataky shared a photo of her husband Chris Hemsworth, and their children.

The photo features their adorable three kids attacking their father.

In the photo, Chris is screaming as he is mounted by his kids, with one over his shoulders and the other two attacking him from below. Their sons, twins Tristan and Sasha, 7, are holding on tightly to their father while their daughter, India Rose, 9, is biting his elbow. “Isn’t parenting the best? #wemissyoualready #bestdadever,” Elsa captioned the post.

Hemsworth shared the same post, featuring different angles of the same situation and adding a funny caption. “As Founder of @centrfit, I take my role in personally trying out every program seriously. This one was a full body and emotionally taxing workout specifically designed for parents. It didn’t make the cut.”

As revealed by her post, it appears Hemsworth is back to work and their children stayed behind with Pataky. Over the past few weeks, the couple was spotted in London, spending time together by going on night strolls and ice cream dates.

Chris Hemsworth has a variety of projects under development, all of which are physically demanding. He is set to continue his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is working on a Netflix action series of films titled Extraction. Another exciting project in development is a biopic of Hulk Hogan, the wrestling star, who Hemsworth will be playing. In preparation for these roles, the actor has gained an impressive amount of muscle, documenting his process on Instagram.