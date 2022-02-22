Elsa Pataky models her favorite shoes from Gioseppo’s Summer 2022 collection

Elsa Pataky can make anything look good!

New photos of the Spanish model and actress were just released, showing her in Gioseppo’s Summer 2022 collection. The pictures feature Pataky wearing her favorite shoes from the newly-launched line, which include sandals, sneakers, heels, and more.

The creative director of the photoshoot, Gallery Room, posted about the launch on Instagram while describing all of its elements.

“@elsapatakyconfidential stars in the new Gioseppo SS22 collection SS22 in which, like in the campaign, the color is the great protagonist: Mauve tones, blue, white, limes… in different finishes like the patent, the metalized and the most comfortable skins.”

One of the photos from the campaign features the Fast & Furious 6 actress wearing a sleek black and white swimsuit as she slings a pair of Gioseppo sandals over her shoulder. Another one shows the model in a more sporty look, wearing a strapless mini dress as she extends her long legs to display a pair of sneakers.