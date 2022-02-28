Elsa Pataky takes to social media to document scary flooding in Australia

Just like thousands of Australians, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and her family are experiencing torrential rains in the country in Oceania. As of this report, the flooding has killed eight people and figures in the books as one of the worst natural disasters in the eastern part of the nation.
Although Queensland, Brisbane, and the cities of Gympie and Maryborough have been particularly affected by this rainfall, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and their kids, India and twins Tristan and Sasha are suffering the effects of this complicated weather situation.
Pataky took to social media to document how the dangerous flooding didn’t allow the actress and her daughter to continue aboard the family SUV while driving to school.
The pair had to abandon the car and continue on foot. Unfortunately, their attempt was unsuccessful. “I don’t think it will arrive today,” Elsa assured while filming herself soaked and with the water up to her knees.
Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and their kids live in Byron Bay, a coastal town in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales. The area is about 800 kilometers from Sydney. Considered an Australian paradise, the location is a popular holiday destination known for its beaches, surfing, and scuba diving sites. The couple calls Byron Bay home and lives in a mansion, located on a plot of more than four hectares, surrounded by nature and far away from the paparazzi.
“We are trying to be normal people and being able to go with the kids, and there are no photographers and people following you,” says Elsa to Woman’s Day. “We live on a property in the middle of nowhere, so we don’t have that problem anymore. And that’s what we wanted.”