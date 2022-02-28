Just like thousands of Australians, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and her family are experiencing torrential rains in the country in Oceania. As of this report, the flooding has killed eight people and figures in the books as one of the worst natural disasters in the eastern part of the nation.

Although Queensland, Brisbane, and the cities of Gympie and Maryborough have been particularly affected by this rainfall, Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth, and their kids, India and twins Tristan and Sasha are suffering the effects of this complicated weather situation.

©Elsa Pataky



Elsa Pataky takes to social media to document scary flooding in Australia

Pataky took to social media to document how the dangerous flooding didn’t allow the actress and her daughter to continue aboard the family SUV while driving to school.

©Elsa Pataky



Elsa Pataky takes to social media to document scary flooding in Australia

The pair had to abandon the car and continue on foot. Unfortunately, their attempt was unsuccessful. “I don’t think it will arrive today,” Elsa assured while filming herself soaked and with the water up to her knees.