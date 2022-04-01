Chris Hemsworth partners up with Mark Bezos for fitness app

Chris Hemsworth just completed a very lucrative deal. The actor sold his app, Centr fitness, to HighPost, a private equity firm run by Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos’ younger brother, and David Moross.
Hemsworth shared the news on his Instagram, where he reposted the original Bloomberg article and wrote a caption of his own. “Get ready for @centrfit 2.0! Thrilled to be working with Mark Bezos, David Moross and the entire High Post team. As well as combining forces with first-in-class equipment manufacturer @inspirefitnessofficial. Huge thanks to all Centr members who’ve been with us along the way and excited for the future of the platform and app. Lets goooooooooo,” he wrote.
In his post, Hemsworth makes it clear that despite selling the app, he remains involved in it. He is the second largest shareholder in HighPost.
Bezos and Moross discussed the deal and explained why HighPost made the decision to invest in Centr fitness. “We see an opportunity to take Centr, which is already very profitable, to the next level,” said Moross. “Our model shows subscribers growing to 700,000 in four years, but I think it's going to be much bigger than that.”
The deal between Hemsworth and HighPoint was extremely lucrative, with Centr being valued at over $200 million dollars.
When speaking of his journey with Centr, Hemsworth credit his journey with fitness itself, and the opportunity he had to collaborate with others in order to offer those results and workout regimes to other people. “I started Centr in 2019 with a vision to share my health, wellness and fitness experience with a broader community,” he said. “I pulled together people who helped me build the best version of myself, and it’s been an incredible journey being able to share knowledge that I’ve been fortunate enough to absorb.”
While Centr is popular in locations like America and Australia, this new partnership hopes to increase its reach and deliver it to a wider audiences. The app increased its popularity during the pandemic and has the input of a variety of people, most notably, Elsa Pataky, who spearheads several workouts herself.