Chris Hemsworth partners up with Mark Bezos for fitness app

Chris Hemsworth just completed a very lucrative deal. The actor sold his app, Centr fitness, to HighPost, a private equity firm run by Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos’ younger brother, and David Moross.

Hemsworth shared the news on his Instagram, where he reposted the original Bloomberg article and wrote a caption of his own. “Get ready for @centrfit 2.0! Thrilled to be working with Mark Bezos, David Moross and the entire High Post team. As well as combining forces with first-in-class equipment manufacturer @inspirefitnessofficial. Huge thanks to all Centr members who’ve been with us along the way and excited for the future of the platform and app. Lets goooooooooo,” he wrote.

In his post, Hemsworth makes it clear that despite selling the app, he remains involved in it. He is the second largest shareholder in HighPost.

Bezos and Moross discussed the deal and explained why HighPost made the decision to invest in Centr fitness. “We see an opportunity to take Centr, which is already very profitable, to the next level,” said Moross. “Our model shows subscribers growing to 700,000 in four years, but I think it's going to be much bigger than that.”