Watch Elsa Pataky save the world in the trailer for ‘Interceptor’

Elsa Pataky is back on our screens. The Spanish actress, known for her roles in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is in full action-hero mode in the trailer for “Interceptor.”

“Interceptor” stars Pataky as JJ Collins, a tough military captain in charge of defending a missile interceptor base in the middle of the ocean. Her new job quickly gets her in trouble, with a team of mercenaries led by a former US military intelligence officer (Luke Bracey) attacking the base, bent on nuclear destruction. The film is directed by Matthew Reilly, a writer known for his action thrillers.

“In the four months leading up to filming, I was training four to five hours a day, learning all the moves. All 800 of them. It was really hard work, but I enjoyed every second of it,” said Pataky in an interview with Netflix Tudum. When speaking about the film and Pataky’s work ethic, Reilly was impressed and commented on his luck in casting her in the lead. “[I] can’t believe how lucky I was to get Elsa Pataky as my lead. She’s a total pro: always ready, always prepared. She’s just an amazingly talented actress and was willing to get her hands dirty. The fights, the stunts, the swings: She did it all.”

Chris Hemsworth also had plenty of praise for his wife. Today, he shared the film’s trailer on his Instagram, adding a loving caption. “Sometimes you need a one-woman army to roundhouse kick a nuclear missile into space. That’s when you call Elsa Pataky,” he wrote. The couple often works out and plays sports together, with them often sharing clips of each other having fun and pushing themselves to work harder.

“Interceptor” wil premiere on Netflix this June 3rd. It joins Netflix’s recent string of action films, including Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction” and the super successful “Red Notice,” starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.