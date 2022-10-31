Sylvester Stallone opens up about recent marriage struggles: ‘A hard lesson to learn’

Sylvester Stallone is opening up about his recent struggles in his marriage with Jennifer Flavin, following a brief breakup and the filing of the celebrity divorce. And while the couple are going strong, they made headlines in previous months as their split seemed to be imminent.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the actor said during a recent interview with the Sunday Times. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” People reports.

The Hollywood star went on to say that it definitely made an impact on his personal and professional life. “It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he shared.

The pair went through a breakup in August, with Jennifer filing for divorce in Florida. The actor also made the headlines at the time for covering a huge tattoo of his wife’s face, and replacing it with a photo of a dog.

Jennifer did not talk to the press at the time of the filing of the divorce, however she posted a photo with her 26-year-old daughter Sophia, her 24-year-old daughter Sistine, and her 20-year-old daughter Scarlet, with the caption, “These girls are my priority,” adding “nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”

Now the happy family are back together again, even making public appearances, recently with their daughters at Ralph Lauren’s fashion show in Los Angeles.