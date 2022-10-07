Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are keeping their love flame alive in NYC

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin keep their love flame alive by spending quality together. The couple took a trip to New York to enjoy the city’s fall temperatures. They were captured leaving The Polo Bar after having dinner.

For the outing, Stallone rocked a monochromatic navy blue look of jacket, pants, and shirt paired with dressy shoes, while Flavin also kept things dark and wore a knee-length dress, accessorized with a belt, purse, and heels.

©GrosbyGroup



Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin take their love to NYC

Days ago they were captured sitting on a bench outside Trader Joe’s in Calabasas. The pair were very casual and appeared to take a few selfies before heading off.

Following a 25-year marriage, Flavin had filed for divorce after Sylvester was spotted covering up a big tattoo on his arm of her face, replacing it with an image of his dog. Now it seems their relationship is going strong, and they might not be divorcing after all.

And while the filing of the divorce happened after the tattoo incident, Jennifer previously said that had not been the reason for the split. She claimed during the filing that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that she was ready to end their 25-year marriage, accusing the actor of hiding assets.

“The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents read.

However Stallone’s legal team responded to the accusation, stating that he has “not engaged” in the behavior described by his wife, agreeing to the fact that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and agreeing to the petition made by his wife of restoring her maiden name.