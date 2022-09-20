Sylvester Stallone shares photos of “wonderful” times with Jennifer Flavin amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone has fans confused. On Monday, the actor shared two photos of happier times with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin with the caption, “Wonderful...” In the first photo, the former couple could be seen walking through a vineyard holding hands.

©Sly Stallone





The 76-year-old also shared a photo of them with their three daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20, when they were younger.



©Sly Stallone





Sylvester did not tag Flavin in the pic, and she does not follow him back. While his family didn’t respond to the photo with a “like” or “comment” his fans did have things to say in the comments. “That’s terrific. Hopefully, this means you two are working things out,” wrote one user. Others assumed it meant they had worked things out.

The photos come after the Rocky star had two tattoos covered up that was dedicated to Flavin. He first covered her portrait with Butkus, the Bullmastiff from the iconic “Rocky” movies, before covering her eyes on his shoulder with those of leopard.

Flavin filed for divorce on August 19th. There were reports that a disagreement over the family dog was a factor for the split but, Stallone refuted those claims telling TMZ, “we did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”

“I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met,” he added.