Sylvester Stallone and daughter Sophia flex their muscles by famous ‘Rocky’ statue

It’s always good to remember your roots.

Sylvester Stallone paid a visit to the iconic Rocky statue this week, taking a trip to the heart of Philadelphia with his 25-year-old daughter, Sophia Stallone. The statue lives right by the Philadelphia Art Museum, which is home to the stairs Stallone runs up and down during the famous Rocky training montage.

The father-daughter duo posed in front of the statue over the weekend, where the 75-year-old showed off just how strong he still is. As he flexed one of his arms and placed the other on his hip, Sophia stuck both hands in the air to show off her guns while both of them flashed a huge smile.

“In Philly with One of our wonderful daughter @sophiastallone, Who is ready to play Rocky’s fictional daughter Roxana!” Sylvester wrote in his caption as he uploaded the picture to Instagram. “Just kidding, KeepPunching.”

This post is just another sweet moment between Sly and Sophia, who have a very close relationship. Back in August, the proud father celebrated his baby’s 25th birthday by uploading a touching selfie of them and writing a touching tribute.

“We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!” he captioned the post. “You have been Have a source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born… We love you.”