Sylvester Stallone showcases his paintings at German museum

Sylvester Stallone attended a gallery exhibition in Germany, where his own work was showcased. If you’re surprised by this, you likely didn’t know that Sylvester has been a consistent painter throughout his life.

The exhibition showcases some of Sylvester’s paintings, gathered between the years 1966 - 2020.

Sylvester shared his accomplishment with an Instagram post, showing the cover of the German magazine Der Spiegel — seen grasping some paintbrushes with paint running down his arms — and another photo of himself boarding a plane. “Heading Back home after a fantastic exhibition in Germany. I was criticized in the beginning, that’s normal human behavior. But all it took was one gifted man and a great gallery to give me an opportunity and it turned that all around… That’s why you must never ever stop punching for the stars. #DER SPIEGEL Publication,” he wrote.

The exhibition, hosted at the Osthaus Museum, opened on December 4th, and will continue until February 22nd. It gathers 53 of Sylvester’s greatest original paintings, some of which have never been shown to the public.

Before the exhibition kicked off, Sylvester showed a clip of some of his paintings, showing their bright colors and abstract shapes. While pointing at one of his paintings, he explained his approach to it. “This is the first time I got into minimalism and working on untreated linen,” he said.