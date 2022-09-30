Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin share sweet moment amid reconciliation rumors

It seems Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s relationship is going strong. The Hollywood couple might not be divorcing after all and have been spotted together following the filing of the divorce in early August.

Following a 25-year marriage Flavin had filed for divorce after Sylvester was spotted covering up a big tattoo on his arm of her face, replacing it with an image of his dog.

Now the pair have been photographed together in Los Angeles showing no signs of having an estranged relationship. Sylvester and Jennifer were seen having a conversation outside of a grocery stop in Calabasas, with the actor putting his hand on his leg as they talked.

The couple seem to be completely reconciled after going through some serious accusations and legal troubles. And while the filing of the divorce happened after the tattoo incident, Jennifer previously said that had not been the reason for the split.

Jennifer claimed during the filing that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that she was ready to end their 25-year marriage, accusing the actor of hiding assets.

“The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents read.

However Stallone’s legal team responded to the accusation, stating that he has “not engaged” in the behavior described by his wife, agreeing to the fact that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and agreeing to the petition made by his wife of restoring her maiden name.