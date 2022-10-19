Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sylvester Stallone get together for some pumpkin carving

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone represent ‘80s Hollywood, with the industry pitting them as box office rivals. Nowadays, they’re close friends, getting together to carve pumpkins and celebrate Halloween.

Schwarzenegger and Stallone took to Instagram to share their photo, with both of them smiling at brightly at the camera while holding matching big knives. The photo also shows their carved pumpkins, which look great, with Schwarzenegger’s having a bit of an edge. While Schwarzenegger kept it simple in his caption, wishing everyone a happy Halloween, Stallone wrote a longer message.

“Myself and my great friend Arnold, @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives!!!” he wrote. “That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol.”

©GettyImages



Schwarzenegger and Stallone at the premiere of “Terminator Genisys”

Stallone and Schwarzenegger holding hunting knives is a common sight for any fan of their work. Over the course of their careers, the two have played US marines, mercenaries, and all manner of survivors in movies like “Rambo,” “Predator,” “The Expandables,” and more.

Despite the friendship that they now enjoy, Stallone and Schwarzenegger used to dislike each other, taking every opportunity they could to bad mouth the other in the press. “We were attacking each other in the press relentlessly. We called each other names and called out our weak points, and it was so competitive,” explained Schwarzenegger at Beyond Fest, according to Slash Film.

Despite the animosity, the two managed to work things out in the end, sharing several photos together over the years and congratulating each other on their projects.