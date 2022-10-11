Joseph Baena channels Schwarzenegger’s Hercules for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Joseph Baena dressed up as Hercules for his latest appearance on “Dancing With the Stars.” As the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Hercules in the ‘70s, it’s a role that Baena is perfect for.

Baena took the stage alongside his partner, Daniella Karagach, and shared some behind the scenes photos of the memorable moment. The video shows him flexing his muscles in his Hercules outfit, while the theme song of “Conan the Barbarian,” another Schwarzenegger movie, plays in the background. “I had a little too much fun in tonight’s costume,” wrote Baena.

Followers couldn’t help but bring up Baena’s striking resemblance to his father, with them writing, “Arnold’ copy paste” and “Son of Conan.”

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Baena called the experience of playing Hercules a full circle moment. "Also, you know, Hercules' dad is Zeus, and my dad just recently did a commercial in which he was Zeus," Baena said. "So, it’s kinda funny!"

Baena is one of the new additions on “Dancing With the Stars,” an achievement that his dad is proud of. "I keep surprising him," Baena said to ET. "He's watched the past three dances and he keeps saying, every week, he's like 'Jesus Christ, I can't even believe that you can move like that!' Because our family's not known for dancing, especially on my dad's side."