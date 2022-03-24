Joseph Baena celebrates his real estate success after selling a home

“Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate ... but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home! I’ll be primarily based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you’re buying, selling or need help shoot me a DM. Your support means the world-tag someone who needs a home,” he wrote at the time.

The muscular realtor is the son of Arnold and Mildred Baena. Once it came to light that Arnold had a love child while married to Maria Shriver, the public was fascinated and eager to get to know Joseph. Now, the former California Governor and his son have a great relationship, often showing up on each other’s Instagram page.

Joseph also has a great relationship with his mother, who he calls the most important woman in his life. Last week on her birthday, he shared an old family photo with a touching caption. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful and important woman in my life! Mom, you in inspire, motivate, and push me every day to be successful and chase my dreams. Love you always and forever!“ he wrote.