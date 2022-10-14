Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are all smiles with their daughters at Ralph Lauren show

The Stallones showed a united front, and their incredible sense of style during the star-studded Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show. The celebrity family was photographed walking the red carpet and posing for the cameras on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin looked happy together, smiling and even holding hands, while their daughters Sophia and Sistine posed together. It seems the Hollywood couple are going strong in their relationship, following rumors of a breakup, and the filing of their divorce after 25 years of marriage.

Sophia wore a white dress, paired with a gold leather jacket and a white purse, while Sistine wore a tan dress, accessorized with a vintage brown jacket and a brown purse.

The 76-year-old actor and the 54-year-old actress went through a temporary split in September, with Sylvester even removing a big tattoo of his wife’s face, and replacing it with a design of his dog.

However the pair have seemed to reconcile, after being spotted together a number of times, including a recent outing at a grocery store in LA. The couple wore color coordinated outfits for the fashion show, with Jennifer looking stunning in a chocolate brown dress, complimenting her husband’s light brown jacket.

A close source to the family recently shared with People that the pair decided to give their relationship a second chance. “They’ve decided to let it ride again,”the source said. “They just decided to reverse course and try again.”