Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are speaking again, after communicating only through their assistants

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping things friendly. The former couple were spotted having a conversation at their son Saint’s football game at SoFi Stadium over the weekend.

The footage of the conversation was obtained by TMZ and it seems the rapper, who is currently on a 30-day cleanse, has not been able to accomplish the terms of the cleanse, as it included not talking, among a list of other things.

It was previously reported that both Kim and Kanye were only communicating through their assistants. However, they could be speaking regularly again following their friendly encounter. The footage also shows Kim smiling while having a conversation.

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants,” a source revealed to Page Six. “She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric,” adding that Kim was “very upset” by her former husband’s behavior.

Kim previously shared a statement after Kanye’s offensive and controversial comments, which ended up costing him his billionaire status and his collaborations with Balenciaga, Vogue, and Adidas.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,” she wrote on social media, referring to Kanye’s claims, without mentioning his name directly.