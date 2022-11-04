Why Kanye West is taking 30-day cleanse, including not talking

Kanye West has revealed the extreme measures he is taking, after getting involved in some controversial and offensive remarks. The rapper explained that he is taking a 30-day cleanse that includes “a verbal fast.”

The former Billionaire took to social media to share his cleanse with his fans and followers, sharing that there will be “No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse,” and not talking. But this doesn’t mean he will be absent from his social media platforms, as he went on to write, “my Twitter still lit.”

The “30 day cleanse” was announced November 3, however just minutes after sharing his plans online, he went on to post a series of screenshots, texting with his personal trainer Harley Pasternak. The texts show his trainer asking the rapper to apologize for his antisemitic claims back in October.

“You can’t be anti-Semite when you know you are Semite,” Kanye responded to his trainer, seemingly demonstrating that he will not take back his words.

And while the controversy continues for Kanye, the rapper’s supporters are looking past his comments and want him to get back on top, by launching multiple GoFundMe pages, including one named ‘Make Kanye West a Billionaire gain,’ with a fundraising goal of $1 billion dollars.

This seemed to be an attempt to help the musician, but it only raised $5 dollars before it was taken down from the page. This started to become a trend, with other users launching their own GoFundMe page to make themselves Billionaires.