Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are still friends despite Kanye West’s offensive comment

Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are still friends despite offensive comments made by Kanye West. The reality star took a moment to pose with the model at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

Kim’s ex-husband had recently claimed that Hailey had gone through a nose job procedure, and even asked Hailey’s husband Justin Bieber if he was “canceled” after a series of controversial comments he continued to share with his fans and followers.

And while Hailey did not respond to the comments, it seems she remains unbothered about what Kanye has to say about her, as she had no problem hanging out with Kim at the event on Wednesday night.

The two celebrities wore all-black ensembles. Kim wore a long black fur-lined leather trench coat, while Hailey wore a black sheer gown. But the model and businesswoman is not the only one making friends, as Justin was also recently spotted hanging out with Shawn Mendes after they both attended church service in Beverly Hills.

The 24-year-old Canadian musician was romantically involved with Justin’s now-wife Hailey Bieber back in November 2017, and even attended the 2018 Met Gala together in May of that year. And while they were in a relationship at some point, Hailey would rekindle her relationship with Justin just a month later in June 2018, followed by an engagement in July and their marriage in November.