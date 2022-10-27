Ye’s Donda Academy closes then reopens four hours later ‘with a vengeance’

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been making headlines- and not in a good way. The rapper, who has been on what seems like an antisemitic press tour, has been taking major losses. Amid the chaos, on Wednesday, parents at his Donda Academy received an email saying the school would be closing immediately for the remainder of the school year.

In an email obtained by The Times, Jason Angell, the principal of Donda Academy, said that “at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately… THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

“Our leadership will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their new community in a prompt and gracious manner,” it continued.

However, about four hours later, they received another email, announcing they were returning “with a vengeance.” “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” The email read, per TMZ. “The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!” It continued.

The school was already taking major hits as a result of Ye’s antisemitic comments with Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown cuties ties. Its basketball team was also banned from playing at the huge tournament, The Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics. It’s a huge loss for the student-athletes that were ranked nationally.

“While we are firm in our reasoning for this decision, it does not diminish our heartache and regret for Donda’s hardworking athletes who will lose out the most as a result of Kanye’s actions,” they said in a statement, per TMZ.

Ye was suspended from Instagram, but last night he reappeared after Forbes knocked his net worth down to around $400 million. “I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE THIS IS LOVE SPEECH I STILL LOVE YOU GOD STILL LOVES YOU THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The billionaire status knockdown comes after several businesses cut ties with the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian. Adidas joined the long list Tuesday after Balenciaga, his agency CAA, law firm Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe and Rottenstreich, Gap, JPMorgan Chase, MRC, The Real Real, and Foot Locker.

Peloton even got involved, telling members they have “indefinitely paused” the use of Ye’s music during workouts. Ye is still seemingly locked out of Twitter after his horrifying tweet threatening to “Go death con 2 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”