Who is Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou?

Open about plastic surgery

The 25 year old is not afraid to talk about plastic surgery, but she thinks it’s an individual’s choice if they want to share that information. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she addressed rumors, admitting that she has a boob job and has “moved some things around.” “I have not had butt implants. The only implants that I have are in my t*****s,” she said. “And I’m not saying that I haven’t done other things, and I haven’t, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be,” she said. “But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger, and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my boobs needed to be big. Everything,” Karanikolaou added. Her first procedure was her lips, which she has spent years trying to make look asymmetrical, and now she’s trying to look more natural. “Over the past couple of years, I’ve made my implants smaller, I’ve tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you’re younger,” she explained.

More than Kylie’s best friend

While thereis no denying Jenner helped Karanikolaou catapult to fame, Stassi has been making moves in her own right. Her first photoshoot was for A-list Nation Magazine and in less than a year she gained over 2 million followers. Once she had a following she began promoting products, making thousands of dollars in a single post. She’s also modeled for brands like Meshki, Good American, and Savage x Fenty, to name a few per SMCP. She has also released collections with Pretty Young Things, TJ Swim, Missguided, and more.

The Stassie X Kylie collection

The besties mixed friendship with business launching the Stassie X Kylie collection in June 2022. “It was so special creating this with my best friend,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.

