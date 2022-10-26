Who is Kylie Jenner’s best friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made headlines this week after a woman named Rojean Kar claimed he cheated on her “every” night. Scott shut down the claims, and Jenner has stayed quiet, but fans have been going wild with speculation on social media.
There have been no reports of trouble in paradise between the couple as a result of the claims, but if anything ever does happen between them, Jenner would have plenty of support from her family and friends. One of those friends is Anastasia Karanikolaou, who Ye recently admitted to having a crush on. So who is her BFF known as Stassie?
How they met
Karanikolaou and Jenner have known each other since they were 13. They met at the bookstore Barnes & Noble at a fan event over a decade ago. Karanikolaou told Bustle they reconnected at a friend’s house at a sleepover in middle school, which solidified their friendship. While Stassie was always around, after Jordyn Woods hooked up with Tristan Thompson, she seemingly stepped up to the plate as her new BFF.
Her Background
Karanikolaou told Bustle she came from a middle-class childhood in Woodland Hills. She leaned on her aunt and grandma for childcare because her mother struggles with addiction, and her dad worked 16-hour days as a key grip to try and provide the best life he could for her and her sister. She describes her relationship with her mother as distant and said in 2021 she had only seen her “maybe a couple” times in the past few years.
Struggles with anxiety
Karanikolaou has been open about her social anxiety, explaining that she struggles to be around new people. “My anxiety won’t let me sit down to talk to one person that I’m not close with,” she told Bustle. She has never gone on a date with someone she doesn’t know and says she prefers to party with “10” of her girlfriends. “My anxiety won’t let me sit down to talk to one person that I’m not close with,” she said.
Open about plastic surgery
The 25 year old is not afraid to talk about plastic surgery, but she thinks it’s an individual’s choice if they want to share that information. On the Call Her Daddy podcast, she addressed rumors, admitting that she has a boob job and has “moved some things around.” “I have not had butt implants. The only implants that I have are in my t*****s,” she said. “And I’m not saying that I haven’t done other things, and I haven’t, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be,” she said. “But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger, and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my boobs needed to be big. Everything,” Karanikolaou added. Her first procedure was her lips, which she has spent years trying to make look asymmetrical, and now she’s trying to look more natural. “Over the past couple of years, I’ve made my implants smaller, I’ve tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you’re younger,” she explained.
More than Kylie’s best friend
While thereis no denying Jenner helped Karanikolaou catapult to fame, Stassi has been making moves in her own right. Her first photoshoot was for A-list Nation Magazine and in less than a year she gained over 2 million followers. Once she had a following she began promoting products, making thousands of dollars in a single post. She’s also modeled for brands like Meshki, Good American, and Savage x Fenty, to name a few per SMCP. She has also released collections with Pretty Young Things, TJ Swim, Missguided, and more.
The Stassie X Kylie collection
The besties mixed friendship with business launching the Stassie X Kylie collection in June 2022. “It was so special creating this with my best friend,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram caption at the time.
An empire
Karanikolaou already has her own vodka line called Sunny Vodka, with Zack Bia, and she is expanding her enterprise. On Wednesday she announced the launch of her own home collection, Stassie by Anastasia Karanikolaou. “wow !!!! i can’t believe this is REAL!!!!! been keeping this one a secret for the past few years!!,” she wrote On instagram. “home & design has always been a passion project for me which is why i’m so excited to announce my very own HOME COLLECTION @stassiebyanastasiakaranikolaou !! comforters, sheets, throws, bedding you name it!!!”