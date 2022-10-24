Anna Wintour cuts all ties with Kanye West following controversial comments

It seems Kanye West is not considered to be part of the high fashion industry anymore, as it has been reported that Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, wants “nothing to do with him” and will not be working with him in the future.

Fans of the rapper remember that his relationship with Wintour has resulted in many collaborations, including a cover of Vogue with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian back in 2014. However the businesswoman has now cut ties with West, both in the professional and personal field.

TMZ reports that Wintour has made her team aware of her intentions, with a close source revealing that this would seemingly mean “no more Met Gala invites, cover shoots or Fashion Week coverage” for West.

The report comes just after Balenciaga decided to end their relationship with the musician, detailing in a statement that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” in reference to Kanye.

There is no doubt the rapper has been putting his high fashion connections in danger, following a series of controversial and offensive remarks, and most recently his antisemitic comments. Now Kanye has hired attorney Camille Vasquez, best known for working on Johnny Depp’s legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez has confirmed she will represent the rapper on his recent legal troubles. West also faces a $250 lawsuit filed by the mother of George Floyd, after the rapper commented on the tragic death of the victim of police brutality.

“Mr. Floyd’s cause of death is well-settled through evidence presented in courts of law during the criminal and civil trials that were the result of his untimely and horrific death. Nevertheless, you have maliciously made statements that are inaccurate and unfounded, causing damage to Mr. Floyd’s estate and his family,” the document reads.