Details of the conversation between Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump revealed

Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump meet up for three hours at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles to discuss topics both are passionate. Although people speculated that their conversation might be centered around Kanye West‘s recent antisemitic statements, HollywoodLife revealed that the reality star and the former first daughter reunite to find ways how they can advocate for others.

“Kim and Ivanka spoke in great lengths at dinner about the bipartisan work they want to continue doing within programs under the First Step Act. It’s something Kim holds very dear to her heart and something she wants to continue advocating for,” a source revealed to the publication.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump were seen leaving the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills hotel after a 3 hours dinner.

The First Step Act is a “bi-partisan effort to improve criminal justice outcomes, as well as to reduce the size of the federal prison population while also creating mechanisms to maintain public safety.”

The source continued, “Kim knows that Ivanka plays a pivotal role in fighting for those she thinks deserve a second chance, and Kim believes they can accomplish more if they work together. They’ve been collaborating on this for a few years and are continuing to focus their efforts on helping those in need.”

Kardashian grew up watching her late father, Robert Kardashian, defending people as a lawyer. Therefore, in 2019 she began studying law to help reform the criminal justice system.

According to the media outlet, Kim and Ivanka “may have significant differences regarding some of their political opinions, but they both share a passion for criminal justice reform.”

HollywoodLife said a second insider said there is respect in their friendship. “Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years; she’s someone Kim respects; even when they’ve been on different sides politically, they’ve never let that affect their friendship,” the person explained.