Many celebrities have taken a stance against antisemitism following some incendiary statements from Ye West. Over the past weeks, the rapper has tweeted and talked about the Jewish community in different interviews, spreading conspiracy theories, and dangerous misinformation.

In a now removed tweet, Ye said he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” In an interview with Piers Morgan, he apologized to the people he hurt yet didn’t take his statements back.

Various celebrities have made public statements on the matter and have decried all forms of hate-speech, among them, Ye’s ex wife Kim Kardashian, her sister, Khloé Kardashian, and more. West has also been dropped by his agency, CAA, his frequent collaborator Balenciaga, and the publication Vogue.