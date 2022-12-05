Khloé Kardashian shares relationship advice about the impossibility of making ‘someone love you’

Khloé Kardashian has had rocky relationships throughout the years, and although she says she has given her 100%, her partners have failed to reciprocate loyalty. Kardashian, whose latest on-and-off relationship with Tristan Thompson has made headlines constantly, took to social media to share a cryptic message about the impossibility of making “someone love you.”

“Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate,” the quote read. The 38-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman continued sharing two quotes about how things got better despite unfortunate situations.

Khloe Kardashian is seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that,” a second quote read, while the third post stated, “Really proud of the way I been [sic] bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”

In addition to Thompson, Kardashian previously dated Lamar Odom and French Montana. Although she made it to the altar with Lamar, she eventually had two kids with Tristan.

During an episode of HULU’S The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian revealed to her sister Kim Kardashian that Tristan Thompson proposed to her but she rejected him because she would be ashamed to call him her fiance.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recounted. “And that’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

However, new reports have emerged, and it seems the mom of two might have secretly said “yes.” According to E! News, she rejected Tristan’s proposal in December 2019, but sources confirmed the pair secretly got engaged around February 2021.