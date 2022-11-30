This 15-minute workout keeps Lauren Sanchez sizzling

Lauren Sanchez is many things, like a Latina Powerhouse, and super in shape. The Emmy award-winning journalist and pilot blessed the internet on Wednesday by sharing the 15-20 minute workout that keeps her sizzling. Her trainer Wesley Okerson is a professional competitor, fitness guru, and also her boyfriend Jeff Bezos’ trainer.

©Lauren Sanchez





Sanchez described it as a leg workout with some upper body and cardio. “I only had 20 minutes to work out before taking kids to school. @wesokerson said it was enough time. He was right,” she wrote in the caption. So when you only have 20 minutes to get a workout in, follow the instructions below and watch Sanchez make sure you are doing the proper form.

THE WORKOUT

Nordic hamstring Curl x 12

How to do it: If you don’t have the machine Sanchez does, use a pad for knee comfort. Hook your heels under a sturdy object, or have a partner hold them. Kneel on something and start with your body upright. Lean forward while keeping your hips and back straight. Use your hamstrings to slowly descend to the floor. Push off the grown and squeeze your hamstring to help yourself get back up. Sanchez suggested focusing on the down phase and helping yourself up by pressing with your arms. Repeat.