This 15-minute workout keeps Lauren Sanchez sizzling

Lauren Sanchez is many things, like a Latina Powerhouse, and super in shape. The Emmy award-winning journalist and pilot blessed the internet on Wednesday by sharing the 15-20 minute workout that keeps her sizzling. Her trainer Wesley Okerson is a professional competitor, fitness guru, and also her boyfriend Jeff Bezos’ trainer.
Sanchez described it as a leg workout with some upper body and cardio. “I only had 20 minutes to work out before taking kids to school. @wesokerson said it was enough time. He was right,” she wrote in the caption. So when you only have 20 minutes to get a workout in, follow the instructions below and watch Sanchez make sure you are doing the proper form.
THE WORKOUT
Nordic hamstring Curl x 12
How to do it: If you don’t have the machine Sanchez does, use a pad for knee comfort. Hook your heels under a sturdy object, or have a partner hold them. Kneel on something and start with your body upright. Lean forward while keeping your hips and back straight. Use your hamstrings to slowly descend to the floor. Push off the grown and squeeze your hamstring to help yourself get back up. Sanchez suggested focusing on the down phase and helping yourself up by pressing with your arms. Repeat.
Thrusters x 12
How to do it: This is a combination of a front squat and an overhead press. Squat down holding weights in front of your shoulder. When you stand up from the squat, extend your arms over your head. Bend your arms return to the starting position, and repeat.
Step up knee drive x 10 each leg (20 total)
How to do it: Place a bench or workout box in front of you and step onto it with one foot. As you plant your foot, drive your other foot bringing your knee up as high as you can. Lower it back down and step back onto the floor. Repeat on the other side.
Bench stepovers x 20 (10 on each side)
Using a bench, step one foot up and bend the knee. Tap the opposite foot on one side of the floor, then swing the leg over to the opposite side. Keep the support leg bent throughout. Keep moving the back foot from one side to another. Go as fast as you can once your secure.