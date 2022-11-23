Jeff Bezos announces $123 million donation to help end homelessness

Jeff Bezos is seemingly staying true to his announcement that he plans to give away the “majority” of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. On Tuesday, the billionaire and Amazon founder announced that he donated $123 million via his “Day One Fund” to help end homelessness in the United States. The Day One Fund, launched in 2018, is a $2 billion commitment by Bezos to help homeless families and build preschools in low-income areas.

The announcement came on Instagram with a video showing testimonies about how the Day One Fund has helped organizations like FORKIDS and Mary’s Place. It got the attention of many, like Lindsay Lohan, who left prayer hand emojis in the comments.

It also starred his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who has been by his side during his philanthropic ventures. “Thank you to all the past and most recent Day One Families Fund awardees for your inspiring work to help ensure every child has a home,” the Emmy award-winning journalist says in the clip.

Bezos vowed to give away most of his fortune with Sánchez during a CNN interview on November 14. The immediate donations went to 40 incredible groups from 26 states and Puerto Rico “to continue their compassionate, needle-moving work to help families move from unsheltered homelessness and shelters to permanent housing with the services they require to achieve stability,” according to a press release.

Bezos’ announcement comes after news that he and Sanchez awarded Dolly Parton a $100 million philanthropic grant. “Jeff [Bezos] and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner — a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” she wrote on Instagram.

