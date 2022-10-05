Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are committed to restoring Africa’s landscape through the Bezos Earth Fund

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are back in the United States after a trip to the West African nation of Gabon. The Amazon CEO and the philanthropist landed in Los Angeles aboard their private jet.
The lovebirds looked very casual, with Lauren rocking a white top paired with camo leggings and Jeff wearing a brown shirt and cream pants, completing with a baseball cap and sunglasses.
In September, Sanchez shared a video about the importance of restoring the climate crisis. “Restoring deforested and degraded land is among the most widely accessible, cost-effective solutions in the fight against climate change,” she wrote. “Investing in restoration brings better yields for farmers. Harvests that are more resilient to drought and heat.More jobs. More food security. More economic development. Nowhere does landscape restoration have greater potential than in Africa, where opportunities and needs are the greatest. African countries have set an ambitious target to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 through the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) and Great Green Wall. That’s why the Bezos Earth Fund is committed to scaling up locally-led restoration in Africa.”
Sanchez also shared her experience in Gabon. “While I was in Gabon with @jeffbezos, @drandrewsteer, and @bezosearthfund, we witnessed the incredible work being done to conserve and protect the forests of Africa’s Congo Basin,” she revealed.
“During the trip, I met with Hubert Ella Ekogha (left), the technical director for the National Parks of Gabon. We discussed what is being done in the region to conserve and protect the land… as well as what still needs to be done. Let’s make our goals a reality!” Lauren concluded.
As HOLA! USA previously reported, Lauren Sanchez supports many causes. Whether visiting migrant children in newly-built educational spaces in Mexico or empowering female business owners selling goods in the nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market, Sanchez always finds ways to give forward, elevate communities and leave her positive mark on the world.
During summer, the journalist and philanthropist traveled to Tanzania alongside the Bezos Earth Fund to enjoy the East African country’s wild beauty and support Jeff Bezos’ commitment to donate $10 billion disbursed as grants within the current decade to fighting climate change and protecting nature.
The Bezos Earth Fund also announced its first investments dedicated explicitly to marine protection at the United Nations Ocean Conference, totaling $50 million in new grants. These grants target the 30x30 initiative to protect 30% of the planet’s land and sea by 2030.