Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are committed to restoring Africa’s landscape through the Bezos Earth Fund

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are back in the United States after a trip to the West African nation of Gabon. The Amazon CEO and the philanthropist landed in Los Angeles aboard their private jet.

The lovebirds looked very casual, with Lauren rocking a white top paired with camo leggings and Jeff wearing a brown shirt and cream pants, completing with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

In September, Sanchez shared a video about the importance of restoring the climate crisis. “Restoring deforested and degraded land is among the most widely accessible, cost-effective solutions in the fight against climate change,” she wrote. “Investing in restoration brings better yields for farmers. Harvests that are more resilient to drought and heat.More jobs. More food security. More economic development. Nowhere does landscape restoration have greater potential than in Africa, where opportunities and needs are the greatest. African countries have set an ambitious target to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 through the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100) and Great Green Wall. That’s why the Bezos Earth Fund is committed to scaling up locally-led restoration in Africa.”