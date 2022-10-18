Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, recently made a huge donation to Girl Scouts of the USA. The organization announced the news Tuesday in a press release, sharing that she has donated $84.5 million.

According to the press release the donation will go to GSUSA and 29 local councils selected by Scott. “This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections needed to lead in their own communities and globally,” said Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang.



“The support from all our donors, including this generous donation from Ms. Scott, is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation. We’re excited to prove how Ms. Scott’s investment in girls will change the world—because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed,” she continued.

It is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization’s history. Girl Scouts shared examples of what the gift will help expand, including diversity, equity, inclusion, and racial justice initiatives, the expansion of girls’ interest in accessibility to STEM, hands-on coding, aeronautics, sustainability, and much more.