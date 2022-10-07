Cynthia Huerta is a Mexican-American Multidisciplinary Community Artist, Curator, and Advocate that has been servicing Southern California’s communities for over 18 years. A woman of many talents, her mediums include painting, watercolor, murals, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, mosaic, and pyrography. In 2018 she had the honor of presenting a Mixed-Media arts piece to Dolores Huerta on behalf of Cal State San Bernardino’s associated students. She has partnered with UCR Undocumented Student Programs, hosted an art lesson for the Latina women of Google, created murals in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, and much much more. When the COVID-19 pandemic had many scared and confused in 2020, she continued to support her community by doing free Art Lesson Lives on her art Instagram @lovewithjoyart. She impacted the lives of many, reaching thousands across the country and even parts of Mexico and Europe. Her work has been displayed at the Riverside Art Museum and she was featured in the new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture.