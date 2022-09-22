Marcella Arguello is a comedian, writer, actor, and “known b***ch,” per her Instagram bio. The stand-up comedian, actress, and writer, is booked and busy, and she’s often performing in a different city every week. The 6’2 funny lady uses her Latinx identity, her take on race and gender, and hilarious stories to deliver a 10/10 set. She hosts a monthly show called “Women Crush” in Los Angeles, and she released her debut album, The Woke Bully in 2019. This year she starred on Fuse TV’s new show We Need To Talk About America, adding another credit to her long resume. You don’t have to see Arguello in person to laugh, she shares a lot of hilarious videos from her show on Instagram and also has an incredible Twitter account.