Former First Lady Michelle Obama launches scholarship to award aspiring writers

Former First Lady Michelle Obama announced an exciting opportunity for aspiring publishing writers. The author of “Becoming” took to social media to share a literary honor under the name Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

The Obama prize will award a $10,000 college scholarship to a high school senior studying in a public school for their autobiographical English-language composition.

©GettyImages



Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama signs copies of her new book ‘Becoming’ during a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, November 30, 2018 in New York City. The former first lady’s memoir sold more than 2 million copies in all formats in North America during its first 15 days on the market.

“I know firsthand how nerve-wracking it can be to share the most intimate stories from your life with the world,” Obama said in a statement released by Penguin Random House.

“But after publishing my memoir ‘Becoming,’ I’ve learned that writing your own story can be a powerful tool. When we share the whole of ourselves, we offer others the opportunity to not only see us as we are but maybe even think about themselves in a new way,” she said. “This allows us to harness the things that set us apart and helps us see the world as the nuanced, messy, beautiful place that it is. That’s why I am so excited about this new award, and I can’t wait to read what this next generation of young writers will share with us all.”

During the 2022 back-to-school season, Obama shared some helpful advice for the millions of students of all ages who are getting ready for school and are feeling nervous for their future. “You’re gonna get up every day and practice success. That’s all you can do, you cannot worry about what people think about you because that will drown you,” she said.

Obama also talked about that moment when students leave their homes and go to college, something that affects everyone in different ways. “There’s a lot of interesting stuff that will happen to you when you go to college, or when you leave home, or when you try another job, or if you move to another state,” she said. “And when you fail, if you fail, because we all do, i have failed at things. You just get back up and keep going.”

Obama wrote in her post how important it is for her to talk to students and to young people who’ll have a hand in shaping the country. “It always means a lot to me to spend time with students and share some of the lessons I’ve learned throughout my life. As so many folks head back to school or college this fall, here’s my advice,” she wrote in her caption.

Over the years, she has proved throughout her career how much school and students matter to her, making them a priority in a variety of her projects, including her new scholarship.