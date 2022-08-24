Michelle Obama has some back to school advice for students

It’s back to school season, and Michelle Obama has some inspiring advice for students.

In a video she shared on her social media, Obama shared some helpful advice for the millions of students of all ages who are getting ready for school and are feeling nervous for their future.

The video shows Obama meeting and talking with some students. As she meets with students and takes pictures with them, a recording of their meeting plays in the background. “You’re gonna get up every day and practice success. That’s all you can do, you cannot worry about what people think about you because that will drown you,” she said. Obama also talked about that moment when students leave their homes and go to college, something that affects everyone in different ways. “There’s a lot of interesting stuff that will happen to you when you go to college, or when you leave home, or when you try another job, or if you move to another state,” she said. “And when you fail, if you fail, because we all do, i have failed at things. You just get back up and keep going.”

Obama wrote in her post how important it is for her to talk to students and to young people who’ll have a hand in shaping the country. “It always means a lot to me to spend time with students and share some of the lessons I’ve learned throughout my life. As so many folks head back to school or college this fall, here’s my advice,” she wrote in her caption. Over the years, she has proved throughout her career how much school and students matter to her, making them a priority in a variety of her projects.