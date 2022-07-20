Want to learn about Michelle Obama’s exciting news? You can text her

Michelle Obama has found a personal method of sharing important news. The former First Lady shared on her social media that she had some exciting news to share and that she’d be doing it through text messages.

Obama shared a black and white photo of herself in the backseat of a car, with her phone in her hand. “I have some exciting news I want to share with all of you! Send me a text at 312-847-4044 and I’ll tell you more about it soon. I can’t wait to hear from you!” she wrote.

Fortune explains that Obama is amongst some of the most notorious figures to join Community, a text message-based marketing platform that facilitates a more personal way of connecting public figures with their followers. Other politicians involved with Community include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Stacey Abrams. In the case of celebrities, Jennifer Lopez and Kerry Washington are some of the services’ most notorious users.