Kim Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Rita Moreno & more react to Roe v Wade reversal.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced the reversal of Roe v Wade. The landmark decision granted the right to abortions in every state. Since the decision made the news, celebrities and public figures have shared their thoughts and reactions.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Michelle Obama shared a lengthy statement, sharing how “heartbroken” she was over the Supreme Court’s decision. “This moment is difficult, but our story does not end here. It may not feel like we are able to do much right now, but we can. And we must.”

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Taylor Swift retweeted Obama’s post. “I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” she wrote.

Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors.



Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2022

Hillary Clinton wrote a Twitter thread and shared links where people could send money to. “Today’s Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women’s rights and human rights,” she wrote.

Rita Moreno shared a personal experience of hers, back when she had an abortion and the procedure was illegal. “The doctor didn’t do anything really, except make me bleed. In other words, he didn’t do it right. I didn’t know it then, but I could have died. What a mess. What a dreadful mess,” she wrote in her memoir. When discussing the reversal of Roe v Wade with Variety, she said, “I’m not shocked because I saw it coming but I’m stunned. I think about the young girls. Taking it to the most extreme, girls who get pregnant because of rape or incest. Unfair isn’t a strong enough word, but it’s unfair.”