Kim Kardashian has coffee date with Chelsea and Hillary Clinton

Kim Kardashian met up with Chelsea and Hillary Clinton this past Monday. The three visited Hot & Cool Cafe, in Los Angeles, to discuss the Clintons’ new TV series, which will feature Kim as a guest.
For the coffee date, Kim wore a long black coat, dark sunglasses, and bright green high boots. Chelsea and Hillary Clinton were also photographed wearing black outfits, with Chelsea wearing a sweater and a long skirt and Hillary wearing a suit.
The Clinton’s new series will air on Apple TV+ and is titled “Gutsy Women”. According to Deadline, the series is inspired on the bestseller “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” written by Chelsea and Hillary, which tracks some of the world’s most impactful women, whether they’re politicians, poets, activists, and more, highlighting contemporary and historic figures like Harriet Tubman, Malala Yousafzhai and Greta Thunberg.
The docuseries will focus on a diverse group of trailblazing women, a role that Kim clearly fits, and will be executive produced by Chelsea and Hillary, who’ll also serve as hosts, trying to answer what it means to be a gutsy woman. On the coffee date, Kim, Chelsea, and Hillary were joined by a camera crew, which followed them as they talked and took a variety of pictures of them.
While Kim Kardashian is globally known as a reality TV star, she’s also known for using her platform to advocate for issues that she cares about, like prison reform, gun control, and more. In 2016, she made it clear that she was voting for Clinton. “Without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I‘m with her,” she wrote in an essay provided by Entertainment Tonight. This past year, Kim passed the Bar exam, getting her one step closer to practicing law.
“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim captioned the post. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”