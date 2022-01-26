Kim Kardashian has coffee date with Chelsea and Hillary Clinton

Kim Kardashian met up with Chelsea and Hillary Clinton this past Monday. The three visited Hot & Cool Cafe, in Los Angeles, to discuss the Clintons’ new TV series, which will feature Kim as a guest.

©GrosbyGroup



Kim looked stylish with a black coat and bright green knee length boots.

For the coffee date, Kim wore a long black coat, dark sunglasses, and bright green high boots. Chelsea and Hillary Clinton were also photographed wearing black outfits, with Chelsea wearing a sweater and a long skirt and Hillary wearing a suit.

©GrosbyGroup



Chelsea and Hillary wore dark outfits as well.

The Clinton’s new series will air on Apple TV+ and is titled “Gutsy Women”. According to Deadline, the series is inspired on the bestseller “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” written by Chelsea and Hillary, which tracks some of the world’s most impactful women, whether they’re politicians, poets, activists, and more, highlighting contemporary and historic figures like Harriet Tubman, Malala Yousafzhai and Greta Thunberg.