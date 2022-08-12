Sofia Carson presents scholarship during the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation event

Sofia Carson attended the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation event to present a scholarship given out in her name. The 29-year-old Latina actress wore a blue lace mini dress paired with black platform heels, black earrings, and her signature side sleek ponytail.

Sofia Carson attends the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation Sofia Carson Prodigy Scholarship on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

After posing on the red carpet, the Colombian-American star met with the Sofia Carson Prodigy Scholarship recipient Valentina García. The pair also performed onstage. The scholarship “holds a maximum value of $200,000 and allows García to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston, starting this fall.”

Sofia Carson and Valentina Garcia perform onstage during the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation Sofia Carson Prodigy Scholarship on August 11, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Carson is currently promoting her latest project, Netflix’s film Purple Hearts. The singer and actress spoke about her role during a recent interview with Mike Adam’s Audacy Check-In.

“Cassie in ‘Purple Hearts’ has definitely been my greatest challenge as an actor. It was really exciting because I was able to come onto the project not only as an actress but as an executive producer and writing the soundtrack as well,” she said. “It’s been five years in the making, and I poured my heart and soul into it. Cassie is this badass, fearless, brave young woman who is defined by no man and no institution – to be saved by no one but herself. She goes on with this unexpected, deeply emotional love story.”

According to Carson, what makes the movie special is the inspiration behind it. “[The] most important [thing] with this film and with this story was it was inspired by true stories of contract marriages that take place in the military because people are in desperate need of money or health insurance, and so we wanted to make sure that everything was treated with complete and utter honesty,” she said. “I studied and did a lot of research on what it’s like to be friends with a diabetic, because Cassie is a Type 1 diabetic, which makes us so proud because they’re very underrepresented in film…We tried to be as specific and true to these stories as much as possible.”