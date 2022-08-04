Sofia Carsons’ music video for ‘Come Back Home’ from ‘Purple Hearts’ might bring a tear to your eyes

Sofia Carson’s new movie Purple Hearts starring Nicholas Galitzine was released on Netflix on July 29, and as the executive producer, and singer/ co-writer of the soundtrack, she has touched the lives of many. She co-wrote the song “Come Back Home,” and recently performed it at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event held at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy, which is the same event Jennifer Lopez took the stage for.

As noted by Just Jared, the Purple Hearts soundtrack is No 2, on the iTunes overall albums chart, and No 1, on the Soundtrack chart, with three songs at the top of the Soundtrack songs chart. It also remains the No 1, movie on Netflix in the US. Amid the song’s success, on Wednesday, she released a music video for the piano version it.



Purple Hearts is a love story about Cassie (Carson), an aspiring musician who agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, Luke (Galitzine), soon after, tragedy strikes. In the video, Carson is playing the piano while singing the touching lyrics, starring Galitzine.

There have been hundreds of fans who watched the film leaving comments about how it touched them, “Dude I am a guy that did serve and left his fiancé for long periods, and this movie hit it right on. I love it,” wrote a fan. “Watched it for the first time about three or four days ago, and I have seen it about 4 times already. My wife and I timed it and watched it together over the phone because once again I am working away from home for long periods of time. Love it and the music,” he continued.

