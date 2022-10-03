Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos spotted out for dinner in Malibu

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are having a good time. The couple was photographed laughing and holding hands as they left Nobu, a high-end restaurant located in Malibu.

©GrosbyGroup



Sanchez and Bezos laughed as they headed out for dinner.

Sanchez and Bezos dressed up for the occasion, wearing comfortable yet stylish outfits. Sanchez wore a gem-studded black dress that she accessorized with some sunglasses, a black clutch purse, and some high heels.

Bezos wore dark jeans, a black shirt, and white sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Sanchez laughed as she fixed her heel.

Bezos and Sanchez’s dinner outing follow the news of the divorce of Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott. She filed for divorce this week, having married Dan Jewett in 2021. When asked about whether or not he approved of Scott’s relationship with Jewett, whom she met at their kids’ school, Bezos said he did. “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” he said to the Washington Post.

Mackenzie Scott divorced Bezos in the year 2019. The two share four children and were married for 25 years.