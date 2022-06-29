Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoy Nobu with his kids in rare public outing

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoyed a solo date night at Nobu for Father’s Day, but they went back to the celebrity hot spot this week, this time with all of his kids. The Emmy award-winning journalist looked stunning in a beige dress with matching heels and an orange purse while Jeff rocked a light blue button-up with navy pants and white sneakers.



The billionaire shares three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott. They adopted their one and only daughter from China, who looked fashionable for the luxurious dinner with a black dress, white blazer, and heels. His sons all seemed to have their own style with a mix of t-shirts and button-ups.



It’s a rare public outing for the kids as they live a relatively private life. Jeff became a dad in 2000, welcoming his oldest son Preston Bezos.

There is little known about the Bezos children, including the rest of their names. But Preston seems to be following in the same footsteps and is studying at Princeton University, the same school Jeff graduated from in 1986.