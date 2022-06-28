Shiloh Jolie-Pitt takes a break from dancing to go shopping in Italy

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt took a break from dancing to travel to Rome, Italy. The teenager was caught stepping outside the hotel her famous mom was staying in to meet with a friend, explore, and go shopping.

Shiloh rocked a casual look for the outing and paired a black zip-up sweatshirt over a white T-shirt. She completed the look with denim shorts and red Converse sneakers.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films‘ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The next day Angelina’s oldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, went shopping. The actress and her 17-year-old daughter shopped at Zara and Yves Saint Laurent.

Shiloh was born in in Swakopmund, Namibia and has dual citizenship in the African country and the United States. Angelina opened up about her daughter’s personality in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview, calling the then-5-year-old, “hysterically funny.”

“Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” she said. “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer.”