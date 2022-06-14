Get to know Angelina Jolie’s daughters: Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne

With Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitts’ ongoing custody battle following their 2016 divorce, fans are more invested than ever in the lives of their children.

Together, the former couple share six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. Along with their parents’ legal woes, the kids are also finding themselves in the spotlight more as they attend movie premeires and other events with their famous mom.

For any fans who haven’t been following the family for long--or even those who have--let’s get to know the ladies of the family, Jolie’s three daughters: Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne.

Angelina adopted Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt from Ethiopia in 2005 at just 6 months old. She is the actress’ second oldest child, behind older brother Maddox, who was born in Cambodia in 2001.

The 16-year-old has helped inspire her parents’ charity work, which includes The Jolie-Pitt Foundation’s creation of the Zahara Program and the Zahara Children’s Center, launched to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis and provide further research on the disease in Ethiopia. Zahara has also started to follow in her parents’ footsteps, starring alongside her mom in Kung Fu Panda 3 as the voice of Meng Meng.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is Brad and Angelina’s first born biological child. The 15-year-old was born in in Swakopmund, Namibia and has dual citizenship in the African country and the United States.

Angelina opened up about her daughter’s personality in a 2010 Vanity Fair interview, calling the then-5-year-old, “hysterically funny.”

“Shiloh’s hysterically funny, one of the goofiest, most playful people you’ll ever meet,” she said. “Goofy and verbal, the early signs of a performer.”