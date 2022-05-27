Born on May 27, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia, we have seen Shiloh Jolie-Pitt by her parents side throught the years. Attending multiple red carpet events with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, witnessing her fashion evolution and the incredible resemblance she has between the two Hollywood stars.

It seems Shiloh also has a very creatived side, as she was recently seen dancing to Lizzo’s song ‘About damn time’ after ﻿taking beginner dance classes.