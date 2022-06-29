What Mariah Carey thinks about Nick Cannon fathering multiple babies with different women

Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth and ninth baby next year. In addition of been a television host, rapper, actor, and comedian, Cannon is notably known for fathering multiple babies —sometimes at once— with different women. One of his most known baby mamas is no other than the legendary Mariah Carey.

Carey and Cannon share 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife how the singer feels knowing their firstborns have other siblings. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there,” the insider revealed to the publication.

©GettyImages



Nick Cannon (L) and Mariah Carey (C) with Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon attend Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids‘ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

“Nick can do what Nick wants to do, and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source said.

The insider says that although Nick seems to be having kids every other day, he always has time for all of them, despite his relationship status with the mothers of the babies. “Contrary to what people may think, Nick does spend a lot of time with the twins. He sees them at least once (if not twice a week) and, if for some reason he cannot see them due to work obligations, he is always texting and calling them,” the person assures.

“The twins have a very special bond with their father, and Mariah has only tried to foster this for their entire lives,” the publication reported.

How are Mariah’s twins dealing with the news of having so many siblings?

“They are old enough to know about the birds and the bees, and they know how babies are made,” the insider revealed. “They would love for their dad to find one woman to settle down with like their mom has found with Bryan.”

Although they still can’t fully comprehend why their dad has a lot of babies at once, they know more children are being born in 2023. “They do not understand the logistics of overlapping pregnancies, but they are all fully aware that they have several more siblings on the way,” the insider explained.