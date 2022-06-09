Nick Cannon is expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa while Bre Tiese is pregnant with his 8th

Nick Cannon has two different women pregnant at the same time again, and is going to be changing a lot of diapers again soon. That is, if he ever got a break from it. The father and host is truly unstoppable when it comes to reproduction and after some speculation, TMZ has confirmed that he is expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa. The news comes as he is still expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiese. If you’re confused, we’ve got you covered below.



De La Rosa had people talking last week when she revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with an elaborate photo shoot. “IM PREGNANT Another set of twins?” She wrote in the caption. Cannon and the “public figure” are already the parents of 4-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, so people already had a feeling the father was Cannon. She revealed her due date is October 2022.

©Abby De La Rosa





It seems like every few months Nick makes headlines with his fertility. While the host tried to be celibate, it clearly did not work out because he has 2 children on the way this year, at least that we know of. On Tuesday’s episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, he admitted, “Let’s just put it this way ... the stork is on the way.” He even quipped, “if you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”

De La Rosa’s pregnancy comes near the end of Tiese’s. It is the model’s first child, and last month they went on a “babymoon” vacation. She shared a gallery of photos happily holding hands with Nick as they walked along the beach in the Bahamas.

