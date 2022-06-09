Nick Cannon is expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa while Bre Tiese is pregnant with his 8th

Nick Cannon has two different women pregnant at the same time again, and is going to be changing a lot of diapers again soon. That is, if he ever got a break from it. The father and host is truly unstoppable when it comes to reproduction and after some speculation, TMZ has confirmed that he is expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa. The news comes as he is still expecting his 8th child with Bre Tiese. If you’re confused, we’ve got you covered below.
De La Rosa had people talking last week when she revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant with an elaborate photo shoot. “IM PREGNANT Another set of twins?” She wrote in the caption. Cannon and the “public figure” are already the parents of 4-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, so people already had a feeling the father was Cannon. She revealed her due date is October 2022.
It seems like every few months Nick makes headlines with his fertility. While the host tried to be celibate, it clearly did not work out because he has 2 children on the way this year, at least that we know of. On Tuesday’s episode of Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, he admitted, “Let’s just put it this way ... the stork is on the way.” He even quipped, “if you thought it was a lot of kids last year…”
De La Rosa’s pregnancy comes near the end of Tiese’s. It is the model’s first child, and last month they went on a “babymoon” vacation. She shared a gallery of photos happily holding hands with Nick as they walked along the beach in the Bahamas.
As for how the women feel about being pregnant at the same time? It doesn’t really seem like Nick is too worried, as he has said in the past his baby mamas don’t have to get along. “They don’t have to; they all get along with me,” he told the Big Tigger Morning Show in May.
Cannon has 6 living children after losing his 7th child Zen from a brain tumor at just 5 months old in December 2021. Zen’s mother was Alyssa Scott. The next month Tiesi and Cannon announced they were expecting a baby boy with a gender reveal.
The talk show host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe,10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the father of son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, 10 months with Brittany Bell.
As for if Cannon has any plans to finally stop the baby-making, he told E! News in May he had gotten a “vasectomy consultation.” We will have to wait and see if he ever went back to do more than just consult.