Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews.

Pippa was spotted at the Platinum Party at the Palace on June 4

A source told Page Six that Pippa and James are “so happy,” and that Kate’s sibling is a “natural mama.” Pippa was spotted at Saturday’s Platinum Party at the Palace wearing a green dress.

Princess Charlotte’s aunt attended the Platinum Jubilee event on June 4 with her husband James. The couple was photographed sitting with Pippa’s younger brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thévenet at the concert in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s siblings and their respective spouses attended the concert in London

News of Pippa’s pregnancy comes over a year after the Celebrate author welcomed her second child, daughter Grace Elizabeth Jane. Kate’s niece was born in March 2021. Pippa and James are also parents to son Arthur Michael William Matthews, who was born in 2018.

In a HOKA blog post last year, Pippa admitted that “over the past two years, family life and motherhood has consumed much of my spare time and unsurprisingly the challenges I thrived on have taken a back seat. Running and fitness still form part of my weekly routine but not to the level it was before.” She added, “I suppose, my running has been more after babies and toddlers than crossing finish lines, which I’m fine with — for now!”