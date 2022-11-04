Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos make memories in Tokyo with her son

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos recently spent time in Japan as a small modern family. The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared a reel from their recent visit to Kyoto with her son. “Making memories in Kyoto with my son.”

Sanchez did not name which son it was but he does have long brunette hair like 21-year-old Nikko, who she shares with ex-husband Tony Gonzalez. But it could also be 16-year-old Evan Whitesell, who she shares with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. She also has a daughter Eleanor with Patrick.

As for Bezos, he shares three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott, who recently donated millions to Girl Scouts of America. They adopted their one and only daughter from China.

The former host and billionaire’s relationship has been unstoppable. On Wednesday, Sanchez posted an artsy photo of their silhouettes at the team Lab art exhibition, with a simple heart as the caption.