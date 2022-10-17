Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez go on romantic trip to Italy, as he receives important award at the Vatican

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were spotted having a romantic weekend in Rome, Italy. The celebrity couple walked hand in hand while visiting some historical landmarks, and took the time to taste the Italian cuisine. However the pair were there for a very important reason.

Lauren took to social media to share the moment the billionaire received the Galileo Prophets of Philanthropy award at the Vatican. Giving an emotional speech and talking about the incredible achievement, with Lauren revealing that she is “so proud” of him.

The couple looked very elegant while visiting Rome, with Bezos wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue pants, accessorized with a pair of white sneakers and aviator sunglasses. Sánchez wore a gem-studded, black strapless dress, paired with pointed-toe heels, a black clutch and sunglasses in the same style as Bezos.