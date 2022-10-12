Lauren Sanchez wears all white for a romantic dinner with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez pulled all of the stops for a dinner date with Jeff Bezos. The journalist wore an all white outfit that showed off her toned stomach as she held Bezos hand and made their way to Nobu, an elegant restaurant in Malibu.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are committed to restoring Africa’s landscape through the Bezos Earth Fund
Sanchez wore a white ensemble made up of a pleated skirt and a crop top, showing off her fit stomach. Sanchez paired the look with black sunglasses and some jewelry and had her hair tied in a low ponytial.
Bezos wore a dark blue button down with jeans. He also wore sunglasses.
The couple is normally photographed on the way to dinners and all manner of events, but looked especially dressed up for the occasion, as if they were on their way to some sort of celebration. The phots were shared on Monday and were probably taken over the course of the long weekend.
While Sanchez and Bezos spend most of their time together, the couple tends to use their social media for their business and environmental projects. At the start of the month, Sanchez shared some photos of her time in Africa, where the Bezos Earth Fund has been doing some work in order to preserve the forests of the Congo Basin.
Today, she took a moment to share some personal photos, including one of herself dressed up elegantly as she waited for Bezos. “Just waiting for my date (and the lighting was insane),” she wrote. A few minutes later, she completed the story, sharing a photo with Bezos. “I found him,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the two smiling at the camera.