Lauren Sanchez wears all white for a romantic dinner with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez pulled all of the stops for a dinner date with Jeff Bezos. The journalist wore an all white outfit that showed off her toned stomach as she held Bezos hand and made their way to Nobu, an elegant restaurant in Malibu.

©GrosbyGroup



Sanchez looked amazing in an all white outfit.

Sanchez wore a white ensemble made up of a pleated skirt and a crop top, showing off her fit stomach. Sanchez paired the look with black sunglasses and some jewelry and had her hair tied in a low ponytial.

Bezos wore a dark blue button down with jeans. He also wore sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



The two made their way to Nobu.

The couple is normally photographed on the way to dinners and all manner of events, but looked especially dressed up for the occasion, as if they were on their way to some sort of celebration. The phots were shared on Monday and were probably taken over the course of the long weekend.

While Sanchez and Bezos spend most of their time together, the couple tends to use their social media for their business and environmental projects. At the start of the month, Sanchez shared some photos of her time in Africa, where the Bezos Earth Fund has been doing some work in order to preserve the forests of the Congo Basin.