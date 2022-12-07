Khloé Kardashian reveals she was nowhere to be found at the People’s Choice Awards because of her hair

Khloé Kardashian didn’t get all glammed up to miss accepting the award for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards alongside her mom, Kris Jenner. After the accolade was announced, Jenner walked up the stage to receive the trophy while wondering where her daughter was.

“Khloé was sitting next to me one second ago,” Kris told the audience. “Oh, here she comes! Khloé, Khloé, Khloé!” Up onstage, Khloé revealed where she was. “I am out of breath,” she noted. “I was trying to fix my hair.”

©GettyImages



Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

She then continued to thank the fans for the constant support of their reality tv shows. “Thank you guys so much,” Kardashian added. “I am so honored and happy to be here and just that we are able to live our lives in front of the TV and that you guys want to watch it.”

Kris added, “We definitely have one of the best jobs in the world, and I get to work with my family. It is because of the fans that we’re here tonight. You guys always make us feel at home no matter where we end up and wherever we land. We are working on season three right now, and it couldn’t be better.”

Hulu’s The Kardashian won in the category The Reality Show of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards after premiering on April 14.

©GettyImages



Khloé’s “messy” hair became a topic

Viewers immediately took to social media to point out how the Good American founder’s hair looked “messy” at the show. Koko agreed that there were some beauty and fashion fails happening.

Following the People’s Choice Awards, the mom of two shared a video on her Instagram Story explaining her appearance. “My outfit — the whole zipper popped open, so I’m sewn into my outfit. I had to pee, so we had to cut the stitching out and sow me back in. My hair, it is a disaster, but that’s okay, champagne problems, but that’s okay,” she said, blaming the whole situation on alcohol.

“I don’t know what happened on stage. My hair was f****d up […] I looked like a freak, but you know, champagne f*****g problems,” she assured.